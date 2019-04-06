This CyberPower 10-Outlet UPS will keep tech running during outages: $90 (Refurb, Orig. $170)

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished CyberPower 10-Outlet UPS Battery Backup (CST135XLU) for $89.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s nearly half of what you’d spend for a similar unit at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I actually own a unit very similar to this. It keeps my monitor, MacBook, router, and several other pieces of tech both protected and running during outages. Customers will receive a 1-year warranty with their purchase. Similar CyberPower units are highly-rated.

Only have a few critical things to power? Spend less than half on Amazon’s $40 UPS and keep a fair chunk of cash in your wallet. You’ll give up 4 outlets, but will benefit from a more compact form-factor that makes it simple to mount underneath your desk or behind an entertainment center.

CyberPower 10-Outlet UPS features: