This CyberPower 10-Outlet UPS will keep tech running during outages: $90 (Refurb, Orig. $170)

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished CyberPower 10-Outlet UPS Battery Backup (CST135XLU) for $89.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s nearly half of what you’d spend for a similar unit at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I actually own a unit very similar to this. It keeps my monitor, MacBook, router, and several other pieces of tech both protected and running during outages. Customers will receive a 1-year warranty with their purchase. Similar CyberPower units are highly-rated.
Only have a few critical things to power? Spend less than half on Amazon’s $40 UPS and keep a fair chunk of cash in your wallet. You’ll give up 4 outlets, but will benefit from a more compact form-factor that makes it simple to mount underneath your desk or behind an entertainment center.
CyberPower 10-Outlet UPS features:
A mini-tower UPS with line interactive topology, the CyberPower Intelligent LCD CST135XLU provides battery backup (using simulated sine wave output) and surge protection for desktop computers, workstations, networking devices, and home entertainment systems. The CST135XLU uses Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) to correct minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, which extends battery life. AVR is essential in areas where power fluctuations occur frequently.