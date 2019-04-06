Use this 9-tray electric dehydrator to prepare your own food or crafts: $140 (Reg. $230, today only)

Today only, Woot offers the Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator for $139.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime will have to pay an extra $6 for delivery. That’s a $15 drop from our February mention. Amazon currently has it for $230, and it has never dipped below $150 there. Not only can you use this dehydrator to make jerky or dried fruit, it can also serve as a great tool for arts and crafts. For instance, dry out some flowers to create your own potpourri. This model boasts 15 square feet of drying space so you can produce as much food or crafts as you’d like. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 900 Amazon shoppers.

Not sure where to begin with your brand new dehydrator? Pick up a book or two from Amazon and learn how you can use this machine to its fullest potential.

Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Hydrator: