Logitech’s Harmony 650 universal remote simplifies your home theater for $25 or less (Reg. $40+)

- Apr. 6th 2019 10:24 am ET

From $20
Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Logitech Harmony 650 8-Device Universal Remote for $24.99 shipped. Also available direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Google Express also has it on sale, and first-time shoppers there can get it for $19.99 when the coupon APRSAVE19 is used. Normally $40 or more at Amazon, this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically and beats our last mention by up to $10. I personally own two of these remotes and find them great for unifying my home theater. The built-in LCD gives you easy access to device-specific features, like DVR lists, without having to memorize odd button placements. Rated 3.8/5 stars from thousands.

For those looking for a higher-end model that does more, check out our roundup of the best options available.

Logitech Harmony 650 features:

  • Support for 8 devices is enabled at software setup – replaces up to 8 remotes, reducing complexity and clutter in your living room. AA batteries required (best with Polaroid AA batteries)
  • Bright color screen shows your channel favorite icons plus commands for easy navigation
  • One-touch Activity buttons like “Watch a DVD” automatically switch the right devices to the right settings
  • Compatible with 225,000+ devices from 5000+ brands, including devices you own today and add tomorrow
