Logitech’s Harmony 650 universal remote simplifies your home theater for $25 or less (Reg. $40+)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Logitech Harmony 650 8-Device Universal Remote for $24.99 shipped. Also available direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Google Express also has it on sale, and first-time shoppers there can get it for $19.99 when the coupon APRSAVE19 is used. Normally $40 or more at Amazon, this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically and beats our last mention by up to $10. I personally own two of these remotes and find them great for unifying my home theater. The built-in LCD gives you easy access to device-specific features, like DVR lists, without having to memorize odd button placements. Rated 3.8/5 stars from thousands.

