Today only, Kodak’s 480GB Internal SSD can be yours for a low of $40 Prime shipped (Reg. $60)

Today only, Woot is offering the Kodak 480GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $39.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s around $20 off what you’d spend on drives with a similar capacity at Amazon and is the first price drop we’ve tracked for this unit. Whether you’re looking to upgrade a PC, older Mac, or perhaps a PS4 or Xbox, this SSD is a fantastic way to get the job done. Kodak touts that it’s up to 10x faster than standard drives, giving you a significant boost in productivity or reduction in game load times. Although ratings are still rolling in, Kodak is a reputable brand and this drive comes with a 3-year warranty.

Looking for an inexpensive external SSD? This one could be it, all you need to do is grab this $20 enclosure and you’ll have a snappy external for stowing in your backpack. With USB-C connectivity and a sleek black exterior, this peripheral will pair nicely with Apple’s latest MacBooks.

Kodak 480GB Solid State Drive features: