Today only, Kodak’s 480GB Internal SSD can be yours for a low of $40 Prime shipped (Reg. $60)

- Apr. 6th 2019 9:17 am ET

$40
0

Today only, Woot is offering the Kodak 480GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $39.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s around $20 off what you’d spend on drives with a similar capacity at Amazon and is the first price drop we’ve tracked for this unit. Whether you’re looking to upgrade a PC, older Mac, or perhaps a PS4 or Xbox, this SSD is a fantastic way to get the job done. Kodak touts that it’s up to 10x faster than standard drives, giving you a significant boost in productivity or reduction in game load times. Although ratings are still rolling in, Kodak is a reputable brand and this drive comes with a 3-year warranty.

Looking for an inexpensive external SSD? This one could be it, all you need to do is grab this $20 enclosure and you’ll have a snappy external for stowing in your backpack. With USB-C connectivity and a sleek black exterior, this peripheral will pair nicely with Apple’s latest MacBooks.

Kodak 480GB Solid State Drive features:

  • The Power Plus SSD drive will instantly boost your computer, up to 10x faster than a classic hard drive
  • Improved performances during your computer’s startup and shutdown phases
  • Faster response of your most resource-demanding applications, including games
  • Quieter and more shock-resistant than a classic hard drive
  • Improve your performances and enjoy the speed, reliability and efficiency of the new generation of 3D NAND
$40

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
woot Storage Kodak

About the Author