Replace your wallet w/o emptying your current one in Amazon's Gold Box from $7.50

- Apr. 6th 2019 9:54 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, various sellers at Amazon (all with a lifetime rating of 97% or higher) are offering a selection of leather wallets from $7.50 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Clifton Heritage Men’s Leather RFID Blocking Bifold Wallet for $11.99, which generally goes for $15. That’s 20% off the going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re in need of a new wallet that won’t empty your current one, this is a great option. I personally love bifold wallets and have used them for years as they’re a slimmer alternative to the standard trifold. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Clifton Heritage Men’s Leather Bifold Wallet features:

  • RFID BLOCKING: Our wallets have been tested for blocking at 13.56 MHz
  • PREMIUM MATERIAL CONSTRUCTION : Superior cowhide leather masterfully sewed with durable and polyester fabric ensures long lasting durability
  • ELEGANT & PRACTICAL GIFT: Packaged in a beautiful box, this executive leather wallet is a perfect gift for him
