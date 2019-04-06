Preserve your meals w/ the highly-rated NutriChef vacuum sealer at $50 shipped (Reg. $60)

- Apr. 6th 2019 10:56 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Vacuum Sealer By NutriChef for $49.95 shipped. Normally $60 at retailers like Walmart, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you’ve been on the fence about picking up a vacuum sealer, this is a great option. Not only is it highly rated, but it offers an air suction hose to take the air out of things like a wine bottle and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from nearly 5,000 shoppers.

Though you get some vacuum packs with this kit, this 2-pack of spare vacuum sealing rolls is just $19 Prime shipped and will give you the ability to preserve dozens of meals.

Vacuum Sealer By NutriChef features:

THE IDEAL MONEY AND TIME SAVING SOLUTION: Cooking and meal preparation will become easier, more economical and faster, as you will be able to equip and organize your freezer, with fresh food ready to be defrosted and served or fresh ingredients instead of freezer burned food filled with ice crystals which will probably end up in the trash can.

