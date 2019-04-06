For $18, you can bring home the Thames & Kosmos Physics Kit w/ 36 projects (Reg. up to $54)

Amazon offers the Thames & Kosmos Physics Workshop Experiment Kit for $17.99 Prime shipped. It sells for $23 at Walmart, but go to Target or Kohl’s and expect to pay as much as $54. Amazon had been selling it for close to $40 before dropping to this new all-time low price. It includes more than 300 building pieces plus a 64-page full-color manual that details 36 different projects. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

For the child who wants to learn how to code, there’s the Sphero Mini Robot Ball for $40. Download the companion Sphero Edu app and your young dev can try programming their new robot toy via JavaScript.

Thames & Kosmos Physics Workshop Experiment Kit:

Through building 36 models and conducting subsequent experiments with the models, you will learn the fundamental laws of mechanical physics. Start by building small models, such as a fixed pulley, to learn about basic forces and simple machines. Then, work your way up to more complex machines, such as a pendulum clock, to learn more advanced concepts like work and centripetal force.

