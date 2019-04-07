Save up to 45% on Emerson Ceiling Fans from $31 shipped in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 45% off a selection of indoor and outdoor Emerson ceiling fans starting at $31 shipped. Amongst all of today’s discounts, one that stands out for us is on Emerson’s Curva Sky 44-inch Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan at $186.88. Normally selling for $289, that knocks $102 off the going rate, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low at Amazon. This fan includes a 6-speed LED remote control alongside an integrated LED light fixture. It features a modern design complete with oil rubbed bronze finish, making it a blend in with various styles of home decor. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of shoppers, much like the rest of the discounted fans in today’s sale.

Those looking to bring HomeKit support into the mix can consider using their savings towards the Lutron Fan Speed Control In-Wall Switch. We recently took a hands-on look at the latest Siri-controlled accessory from Lutron, and found it to be a compelling way to retroactively add HomeKit support to your ceiling fan.

Emerson’s Curva Sky 44-inch Ceiling Fan features:

Cool smaller spaces in style with the and compact Emerson CF144LORB Curva Sky 44-Inch modern Ceiling Fan. Offering fashion and function, the integrated LED light fixture provides long-lasting and efficient lighting while enhancing the fan’s modern look. Offering versatility you’ll love, this modern ceiling fan has a removable, no-light cover so that you can choose installation with or without the light.