Amazon Fire Kids Tablets include 1-yr. of FreeTime Unlimited and a 2-yr. warranty from $70

Amazon’s entire lineup for Fire Kids tablets are on sale today. Leading the way is the 7-inch 16GB model for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is the second be offer we’ve tracked all-time. The larger 8-inch can be had for $100 (Reg. $130) and the biggest 10-inch is down to $160 (Reg. $200). Amazon’s Fire Kids tablets are made to withstand a more abuse than the rest of its lineup. It ships with a two-year warranty. Each model also ships with a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, which delivers access to over 15,000 apps, games and movies. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Fire 7 Kids Tablet features:
- Not a toy, a full-featured Fire 7 tablet with a 7″ IPS display, 16 GB internal storage, and up to 8 hours of mixed-use battery life. Add a microSD card for up to 256 GB of expandable storage.
- The included 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to 15,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service
- 2-year worry-free guarantee: if they break it, return it and we’ll replace it for free. No questions asked.