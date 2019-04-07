Have a favorite speaker? Echo Input imbues it with Alexa capabilities at $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Input in both colors for $19.99 Prime shipped. Typically you’d pay $35 for the Alexa-enabled device, with today’s discount matching our previous mention and returning the price to an Amazon all-time low. With four built-in microphones, Echo Input allows you to bring Alexa and all of her smarts to just about any speaker. It connects over a 3.5mm audio port or Bluetooth, making it a versatile option for upgrading your favorite speaker with voice control. Nearly 500 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

If you’d prefer Siri voice control over Alexa, be sure to check out our roundup of the best AirPlay speakers that cost less than HomePod.

Echo Input features:

Echo Input adds Alexa to your favorite speaker and connects via 3.5 mm audio cable or Bluetooth. Just ask Alexa to play a song, check the news or weather, set alarms and timers, add items to your to-do list, or control compatible smart home devices. Make your life easier at home. Use your voice to set timers, add items to lists, and create calendar events and reminders. You can also check the news, weather, or traffic. Ask for sports scores, movie showtimes, restaurant hours, or information.