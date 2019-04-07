Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 dock expands your Mac I/O for $250 shipped (Reg. $300)

Amazon offers the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $249.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $300 but usually sells for around $285 at retailers like B&H. This is the second best offer we’ve seen all-time. Elgato’s latest dock sports dual 4K display support, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB 3.0 ports and Gigabit Ethernet. That’s all wrapped in a sleek aluminum casing that matches any Apple setup. Nearly 60% of Amazon reviewers left a 4+ star rating. Put your savings to work and pick up an extra Thunderbolt 3 cable to complete this setup.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock features: