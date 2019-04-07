Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 dock expands your Mac I/O for $250 shipped (Reg. $300)

- Apr. 7th 2019 8:04 am ET

$250
0

Amazon offers the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $249.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $300 but usually sells for around $285 at retailers like B&H. This is the second best offer we’ve seen all-time. Elgato’s latest dock sports dual 4K display support, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB 3.0 ports and Gigabit Ethernet. That’s all wrapped in a sleek aluminum casing that matches any Apple setup. Nearly 60% of Amazon reviewers left a 4+ star rating. Put your savings to work and pick up an extra Thunderbolt 3 cable to complete this setup.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

  • Connect everything to your MacBook Pro or Windows notebook at once
  • Charge your MacBook Pro or Windows notebook with up to 85 W via the same cable you use to connect to the dock
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports: extended versatility, including 5K display support; dual display support: up to 2x 4K resolution
  • Three USB 3.0 ports: high-power device support for iPad, SuperDrive and more
  • The no-compromise dock that extends connectivity, audio, video and networking
  • Easy ejection software button to ensure data safety
  • Compatible with Mac (macOS Sierra 10.12 or later Thunderbolt 3 port ), PC (Windows 10 or later Thunderbolt 3 port)
