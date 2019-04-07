Today only, save on Jade Leaf Matcha Green Tea Powder starting at $7.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Jade Leaf Matcha (100% positive all-time feedback from 8,600+) via Amazon offers its Green Tea Powder for $7.96 Prime shipped. Opting for Subscribe and Save drops the price down to $7.56. Normally selling for $10, that saves you upwards of 25%, and discounts the Green Tea Powder to its lowest price in years. This green tea powder is a “great source of beneficial green tea nutrients and natural energy” and is ideal for including in smoothies, lattes and other recipes. Over 6,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Today’s sale also has some additional deals on matcha, with two starter kits down to $14.95 each.

Jade Leaf Matcha Green Tea Powder features: