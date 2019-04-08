Take to the skies & capture HD aerial footage w/ this beginner-friendly drone at $39 shipped

AK-TECH (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the AKASO A21 Drone with HD Camera for $38.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and used the code 5FFKQXJ6 at checkout. Normally $60, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’re trying to avoid the DJI prices, this is an excellent alternative while still retaining the ability to capture cinematic sequences from above. Plus, it’s a great way to get your feet wet with aerial devices without losing hundreds of dollars should you crash. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Be able to record hours of footage with this $20 Prime shipped 128GB microSD card. It has the capability of recording up to 4K content, making it the perfect option should you ever plan on upgrading your drone in the future.

AKASO Drone with HD Camera features:

720P HD CAMERA FOR LIVE VIDEO: Built-in 720P HD camera to record high quality video or take clear images. Capture your friends and family from aerial view shots and see the world from a new angle.

ONE-KEY TAKE-OFF & LANDING: Easy to use and stable, just press one key take off/landing button and the drone will take off to a height of 1.5 meters, and remains stable. When you find the quadcopter out of control or power is low, press this button to landing, the quadcopter will slowly fly to the ground.

OPTICAL ALTITUDE HOLD & EASY CONTROL: Optical flow position hold automatically maintains the drone’s hover position without need of input from the pilot. Which makes it easy to control the drone. It is a good assistance for kids and novices to taking photo.

PACKAGE LISTING: 1*AKASO A21 drone; transmitter; 1*3.7V/550 mAh drone battery; 4*extra propellers; 1*USB charging cable; 1*propeller screwdriver; 1*user manual.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!