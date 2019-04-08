Fill those Easter baskets w/ candy, flowers & more on sale at Amazon from $5.50, today only

- Apr. 8th 2019 10:30 am ET

0

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 30% off an assortment of Easter candy, gifts, and flowers. Prices start at around $5.50. Score free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. One notable deal is the Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Chocolate Bar 14-pack for $19.86. Regularly closer to $30, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked for this candy at Amazon. It works out to around $1.40 per bar; for comparison, Target stores charge $2 apiece. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks.

More top picks from this sale:

Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Chocolate Bar:

Make any moment more delicious with this premium chocolate candy bar, made with creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Chocolate Candy Bar, Milk Chocolate with Raisins and Almonds.When you want the ultimate milk-chocolate experience, reach for the Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar.Velvety-smooth texture and rich flavor make it the ideal milk-chocolate treat.100% pure fine milk chocolate. Delicious on its own, or gently melted for dipping fruit.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author