Fill those Easter baskets w/ candy, flowers & more on sale at Amazon from $5.50, today only

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 30% off an assortment of Easter candy, gifts, and flowers. Prices start at around $5.50. Score free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. One notable deal is the Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Chocolate Bar 14-pack for $19.86. Regularly closer to $30, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked for this candy at Amazon. It works out to around $1.40 per bar; for comparison, Target stores charge $2 apiece. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks.

Make any moment more delicious with this premium chocolate candy bar, made with creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Chocolate Candy Bar, Milk Chocolate with Raisins and Almonds.When you want the ultimate milk-chocolate experience, reach for the Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar.Velvety-smooth texture and rich flavor make it the ideal milk-chocolate treat.100% pure fine milk chocolate. Delicious on its own, or gently melted for dipping fruit.