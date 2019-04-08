Capture 4K footage in any scenario w/ this $64.50 Prime shipped action camera

ApemanDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its TRAWO 4K Action Camera $64.59 shipped when you use the code APEMAN04 at checkout. Normally you’d pay $85 for this camera, and for a comparable GoPro, you’d pay around $200. You’ll be able to capture 4K with this camera, which means you’ll have crispy video of any situation you find yourself in. Plus, with 20MP images, you can record fantastic still images from any vantage point. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Don’t forget the 128GB microSD card for your brand-new 4K action camera. This model is just $20 Prime shipped and can easily capture hours of 4K footage.

Apeman 4K Action Camera features:

Life is full of adventures. The best way to preserve the best memories is to capture them exactly as they are. Capture life’s perfect moments the way you live them. TRAWO delivers incredible HD quality images and is so easy to use. Mount it, shoot it, edit it and be simply amazed.

