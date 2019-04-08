Backcountry offers up to 60% off its in-house brand, as well as Patagonia, Mammut & more

For five days only, Backcountry is having its Big Brands Sale with up to 60% off its in-house brand plus Patagonia, Mammut and more. Prices are as marked. Free two-day shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Backcountry Wolverine Cirque Insulated Vest is on sale for $85, which is down from its original rate of $170. This vest is perfect for layering in cool weather and also lightweight, which is great for spring hikes. It also has a hood for wind and water resistance and comes in two color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

