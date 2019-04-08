Blu-rays from $10: Planet Earth II 4K, Creed II, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, more

Amazon offers Planet Earth II in 4K UHD for $24.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy, and you can opt for the non-4K version for $15 at Best Buy. Normally $50 at Best Buy and around $32 at Amazon, this is just a few bucks above its previous all-time low and is the best available. With stunningly-detailed aerial shots of our beautiful blue planet, this 6-hour Blu-ray will help you learn more about the place where you live. Plus, it makes great background video when you have a party over as your friends will be stunned with the gorgeous videos produced by this Blu-ray. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Most of the Blu-rays in this roundup include digital copies. With your digital copies, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere. This will let you watch the digital copies on any streaming service.

Also, if you’re picking up a 4K Blu-ray like the above title, be sure you have a compatible player. The Xbox One S is a great option. It’s on sale right now for $185 with game bundles and works as a DVR, entertainment system, and more.

Other Blu-rays on sale:

Planet Earth II:

In one of the most ambitious landmark series, Planet Earth II allows us to experience the world from the viewpoint of the animals themselves. Traveling through jungles, deserts, mountains, islands, grasslands and cities, this series explores the unique characteristics of Earth’s most iconic habitats and the extraordinary ways animals survive within them. New technology has allowed individual stories to be captured in an unparalleled level of detail. For the first time, viewers are immersed in incredible landscapes and share the most dramatic moments in the lives of animals. From spellbinding wildlife spectacle to intimate encounters, Planet Earth II will take you closer than ever before. This disc will play only in 4K players.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!