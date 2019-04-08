This microfiber drying towel is a must-have for spring car washes at $5.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Chemical Guys Miracle Premium 25-inch by 36-inch Microfiber Drying Towel for $5.59 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe and Save. Note: Don’t forget to unsubscribe before renewal (normally 4 months with this product) to avoid being charged normal price later. Regularly around $10, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Washing your car with the proper products is not the most important part, but making sure it’s dried properly is crucial. Using a microfiber like this that features silk-banded edges will help you to get the best finish possible. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to pick up Armor All Ultra Shine Wash and Wax for $5 at Amazon. This will help you clean your car the best and the built-in wax will give you a long-lasting shine.

Chemical Guys Microfiber Drying Towel features:

Scratch free, lint free and swirl free

Silk banded edges

Long lasting microfiber

Super soft plush microfiber

100 percent machine washable

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!