Get a weighted blanket w/ two duvets on sale from $35 today only at Woot (Reg. $50+)

Today only, Woot offers the Degrees of Comfort 6-pound Weighted Blanket with two Duvet Covers in Blue for $34.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will need to pay an extra $6 for delivery. Amazon has it for $50 right now via on-page coupon. This is the best price we could find. If sensory issues are contributing to nights of lost sleep, consider picking up a weighted blanket. This one measures 36-inches by 48-inches. Included are a fleece duvet and a lighter microfiber duvet so you can remain comfortable at any temperature. Over 800 Amazon shoppers have rated it 4.4/5 stars. Head after the jump for more colors and sizes on sale.

More sizes on sale:

We also have a couple of gel mattress toppers on sale right now. Pick up this 2-inch Queen Topper for $40 or a 3-inch King Topper at $50.

Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket:

Our Nano-Ceramic Bead Technology really make our blankets stand out when it comes to quality comfort. Infused through a patented forging method, our filling beads are more durable than low-quality plastic beads AND more comfortable than glass beads because they seamlessly blend together creating a unified weight distribution. They are finer, denser, and requires less fill for the same weight. Leaving you thinking that you’re sleeping under a weighted white sand beach blanket, without the mess!

