Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool does it all and looks great to boot: $170 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $499)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Pure Hot + Cool (HP01) for $169.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $329 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With a fan, heater, and purifier built-in this all-in-one lets you eliminate several devices and keep it running year-round. As with each of Dyson’s new products, this device has a high-end appearance that will class up any space. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Need heat only? Check out Amazon’s in-house Ceramic Heater. It clocks in at about a tenth of the price and comes in a variety of colors. Sure, you’ll be giving up the purifying and cooling abilities of Dyson’s all-in-one, but its certainly worth considering as this best-seller leaves a lot of money left in your wallet.
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool (HP01) features:
- The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you – delivering multifunctionality, without compromise
- The sealed HEPA filter captures 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores
- Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need it
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!