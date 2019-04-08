Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool does it all and looks great to boot: $170 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $499)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Pure Hot + Cool (HP01) for $169.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $329 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With a fan, heater, and purifier built-in this all-in-one lets you eliminate several devices and keep it running year-round. As with each of Dyson’s new products, this device has a high-end appearance that will class up any space. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need heat only? Check out Amazon’s in-house Ceramic Heater. It clocks in at about a tenth of the price and comes in a variety of colors. Sure, you’ll be giving up the purifying and cooling abilities of Dyson’s all-in-one, but its certainly worth considering as this best-seller leaves a lot of money left in your wallet.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool (HP01) features:

The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you – delivering multifunctionality, without compromise

The sealed HEPA filter captures 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores

Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need it

