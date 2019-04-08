Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock touts Ethernet, HDMI & more at an all-time low of $100 (Reg. $145)

Amazon is currently offering the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $99.99 shipped. Normally selling for $145 at retailers like B&H, that saves you 32%, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini brings many of the ports that newer MacBooks lack to a portable, bus-powered form-factor. It touts Gigabit Ethernet and USB-A, as well as DisplayPort and HDMI inputs, making it a capable option for adding to your on-the-go setup. Rated 4+ stars from 50% of customers, and for a more hands-on look, be sure to check out review.

In search of a desktop-class hub to outfit your workstation with? Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock is currently on sale for $250 shipped (Reg. $300). It offers a similar design to Elgato’s portable version, but with plenty of added I/O like two Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB 3.0 and more.

And if ultra-portability is a feature you seek, Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub enters at $50 when you clip the on-page coupon and has Ethernet, HDMI and three USB 3.0 ports.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features:

Expand the connectivity of your Thunderbolt 3 enabled Windows or Mac system with the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock from Corsair. This dock connects to your host system using an integrated 4.7″ Thunderbolt 3 cable and offers one DisplayPort 1.2 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and one Gigabit Ethernet port. The DisplayPort and HDMI port both support resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at 60 Hz and the HDMI port is also HDCP 2.2 compliant. Both the DisplayPort and HDMI port can be used simultaneously to support dual 4K displays. The USB 3.1 Gen 1 port supports data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gb/s, 1.1A of power, and UASP compliance.

