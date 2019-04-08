Express gives you a new look for spring with an extra 30% off clearance styles from $21

Express takes an extra 30% off all clearance for up to 70% off hundreds of new styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. For women, the Oversized Sweater Dress is a perfect transitional piece for spring and it’s on sale for $28, which is down from its original rate of $70. This sweater dress can be styled off the shoulder and paired with sandals, heels, boots and more. Its stripped detailing is very on-trend as well as its shift appearance.

For men, the Camo Double Knit Jogger Pants will be a go-to in your wardrobe for a casual and fashionable look. Originally these pants were priced at $80; however, during the sale you can find them for $28. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

