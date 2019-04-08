Gibson’s wood vintage-style Pure Instrument Cable now $40 (Reg. $130) + more from $7

ZZSounds is offering the 25-foot Gibson Pure Premium Cherry Guitar Instrument Cable for $39.99 shipped. Matched at American Music Supply. This cable is regularly up to $130 and is now at the best price we have tracked. While certainly a little bit pricey for a typical 1/4-inch instrument cable, it features oxygen-free copper conductors, 24K gold over nickel plugs and gorgeous hardwood plug ends. It’s ideal for your vintage-style guitar setup but will even work great for anything that needs a mono 1/4-inch connection. Rated 4+ stars. More details and guitar/recording deals below.

If the fancy Gibson option above is overkill for your needs, we also still have the Musician’s Friend Braided 1/4-inch Instrument Cables from $7 (Reg. $16). But be sure to visit our previous recording gear roundup for deep deals on everything from microphones and speakers to accessories, cables, guitar picks and much more.

Gibson Pure Premium Guitar Instrument Cable:

Gibson Pure Cables are as beautiful on the outside as they are technologically advanced on the inside. Gibson has created the ultimate guitar cable for their own use–and now it is available to everyone. Gibson Pure cables are designed to exact specification and manufactured exclusively in the USA.

