Hamilton Beach’s 5-Quart Slow Cooker is yours for just $15 at Walmart right now (25% off)

Walmart is offering the Hamilton Beach 5-Quart Portable Slow Cooker for $15. Shipping is free in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $20 at Walmart, this model sells for $24 or more over at Amazon. Today’s deal is at least 25% off and the best price we can find. Features include a lid latch strap (great for transportation), dishwasher safe stoneware and is the “perfect size for a 5 lb. chicken or 3 lb. roast.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Walmart customers. More details below.

This might be the most popular model out there with all the bells and whistles, but you’ll be hard pressed to find another option with great reviews for this price. Your next best bet on the budget-friendly side of things is the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker at just over $19 Prime shipped. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more options.

Hamilton Beach 5-Quart Portable Slow Cooker:

Hamilton Beach 5-Quart Portable Slow CookerKey Features:Reduce messy spills with handy lid-latch strapBring 5 qt of hot food to potlucks or parties anytimeKeep-warm setting on this 5-qt slow cooker maintains the ideal serving temperaturePerfect for a 5-lb chicken or 3-lb roastDishwasher-safe ceramic crock and glass lidRemovable stoneware can be used in the refrigerator, oven or microwaveHamilton Beach slow cookers are available in a variety of colors1-year limited warranty The Hamilton Beach Five-Quart Portable Slow Cooker helps you make hot delicious meals in advance and reduce the stress of preparing dinners in a hurry.

