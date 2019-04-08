Hanes Men’s 7-Pack ComfortFlex Waistband Boxer Briefs on sale for $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

- Apr. 8th 2019 9:52 am ET

$16
0

Amazon is currently offering the Hanes Men’s 7-Pack ComfortFlex Waistband Boxer Briefs for $15.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, that’s within $1 of the all-time low and the best price we’ve seen in over 6 months. These boxer briefs feature flex material for comfort and a tag-free design. They also have a stretchable waistband as well as a stay-in place leg opening. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 2,400 reviews, and also a #1 best-seller for men’s boxer shorts.

Hanes ComfortFlex Boxer Briefs feature:

  • ComfortSoft fabric feels great against your skin
  • Comfort Flex waistband is soft and stretchable
  • No ride up – leg stays in place
  • Traditional fly
  • Tag-free for itch-free comfort

$16

Hanes

