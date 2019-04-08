For just $6 Prime shipped, you too can always have a Kershaw pocket knife on you

Amazon offers the Kershaw Cinder 1025X Multifunction Pocket Knife for $6.39 Prime shipped. Regularly $10 at Cabela’s, this beats our last mention and is the best price that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re in the market for a smaller pocket knife, this is a great option. Its fold-out design means it slips discretely into your pocket or purse, and the bottle opener on the backside is perfect for parties and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Always keep your blade ready-to-go by picking up this Smith’s 2-Step Knife Sharpener for just $4 Prime shipped. This is perfect to keep around should your blade get dull, and is super easy-to-use.

If this blade’s design isn’t quite what you’re looking for, we’ve got a great roundup for you. You’ll find choices from just $5, giving you a great option in every pricing category.

Kershaw Cinder features:

1.4-inch upswept tip blade is made of high-performance 3Cr13 stainless steel with good corrosion resistance

Compact handle features glass filled nylon scales over a steel frame with easy access to the liner lock

Capable of accomplishing many everyday basic tasks including, opening packages, cutting zip-ties, breaking down boxes, removing bottle caps, stripping small wire and more

Compact design is easily carried in pockets, purses, backpacks, briefcases, emergency kits, on lanyards or on key chains

