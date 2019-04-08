Smartphone Accessories: Letscom True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $32.50 shipped, more

MIFUN TECH (99% positive all-time feedback from 8,700+) via Amazon offers the Letscom True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $32.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 35% and drops the price to one of the best offers we’ve seen. True wireless earbuds are becoming super popular as of late, but if you don’t want to empty your wallet to enjoy wire-free listening, today’s price is a great deal for you. The Letscom earbuds get up to 3.5 hours of audio playback per charge, and the charging case features up to 20 hours of overall listening. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 320 shoppers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Enjoy Music to the Full: HD stereo sound gives you unparalleled music experience; ergonomic design fits comfortably and snuggly in your ear, so Bluetooth headphones stay comfortably in place all day long. Easy Control on Wireless Headphones: Skip tracks, control volume and take/end/reject calls without reaching for your phone; conversation flows freely with easy, hands-free calling.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!