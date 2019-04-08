Return of the trackball! Pick up the Logitech MX Ergo Plus Wireless Mouse for $60 (Reg. $80)

Quill offers the Logitech MX Ergo Plus Wireless Trackball Mouse for $59.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $100 but typically goes for $80 these days at retailers like Amazon. This also beats the historic all-time low there by $7. Miss the trackball? Fret no more. Logitech’s MX Ergo Plus is here to deliver all of that scrolling goodness in a sleek and ergonomic package. This model sports wireless connectivity, eight customizable buttons and compatibility with both Mac and PC. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Looking for something a bit more portable? Consider Logitech’s popular MX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse. It comes in a $10 less and still offers many of those customizable features, sans trackball.

Logitech MX Ergo features: