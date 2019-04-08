This $10 Prime shipped RGB LED strip is waterproof & perfect for any room in your house

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 16.4-Foot RGB Waterproof LED Light Strip for $9.99 Prime shipped when you use the code WWAT6Z7D at checkout. Regularly $20, this is 50% off the going rate and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. Though a similar Philips Hue Lightstrip is around $80, this model does the same thing, just without Wi-Fi-connectivity. This is an easy way to add ambiance to any room in your house. Rated 3.8/5 stars from hundreds and is a #1 best-seller.

Though this strip doesn’t take corners well, you can easily remedy that with this $6.50 Prime shipped pack of L-shaped connectors.

Don’t forget about today’s Amazon Gold Box which is filled with Sylvania HomeKit-enabled lighting products to help bring your smart home up-to-date.

Minger RGB LED Light Strip features:

Decorate your bedroom so that you have a restful. Power cable and extension cables are designed to be long enough to reach your wall outlet. You can choose color to a level that will dispel you or your baby’s fear of the dark.

