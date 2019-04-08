Cover your desk in Pecham’s $8.50 Prime shipped Extended Gaming Mousepad (30% off)

PECHAM US (99% positive lifetime feedback from 7,500+) via Amazon offers its Extended Gaming Mousepad for $8.50 Prime shipped when checking out with code 856FO628. While you’ll typically pay $12 for the mousepad, today’s offer saves you 30% and matches our previous mention for the best price we’ve seen since 2017. With room for a mouse and full-sized keyboard, this mousepad is a budget-conscious way to have your desk ready for gaming. It also features a waterproof coating, a stitched frame to prevent fraying and more. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.
If you're looking for a high-end option, right now you can also level up your game with this $35 HyperX Pulsefire FPS Mouse & Mousepad Combo (Reg. $50).
Pecham Extended Gaming Mousepad features:
- The mouse pad is large enough for your mouse, keyboard and more
- Optimized for fast moving while maintaining excellent SPEED and CONTROL during gaming
- The waterproof coating prevents damage from spilled drinks or other accidents
- Stitched frame ensures it doesn’t fray or fall apart like other mouse pads
- Professional gaming mousepad brings the most comfortable gaming and working experience you’ve ever had
