Keep an eye on your furry friends w/ the Petcube Play 1080p Wi-Fi Cam at $120 (Reg. up to $200)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Petcube Play Indoor 1080p Wi-Fi Camera for $119.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $200 at Petco, it is currently on sale for $160 or more on Amazon and now at the lowest price we can find. This is the best price we have tracked since the end-of-year holiday sales in 2018. You can keep en eye on your furry friends in 1080p HD video with 138-degree angle viewing, night vision, 3x zoom, two-way audio and more. It even has a laser toy you can control remotely. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 250 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the laser toy, you can certainly find options for less. The Netvue Pet Camera goes for $30 and carries 4+ star ratings. However if you want an option that can shoot at out a little treat on command, the Furbo Dog Camera is the way to go. It’s more expensive at $200 but it is also compatible with Alexa, includes barking alerts and more.

Petcube Play Indoor 1080p Wi-Fi Camera:

Communicate with your pet from anywhere with this Petcube Play. A two-way audio system lets you talk and listen to your beloved buddy, and the 1080p HD live video makes it easy to keep an eye on him when you aren’t home. Featuring a pet-friendly laser pointer, this Petcube Play keeps your pet active when he’s in need of exercise.

