Score yourself a PS4 Pro 1TB console w/ Gran Turismo Sport for $354 shipped (Reg. $425+)

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console with the Gran Turismo Sport Limited Edition Steelbook for $354 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly $400, today’s deal is as much as $71 in savings with the added value of the Gran Turismo Sport Steelbook. That’s $4 above our previous mention, but that deal did not include the $25+ game. As usual, this is another great time to consider upgrading to Sony’s high-end machine with 4K and HDR support (providing your TV can handle it). Drop by this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best PS4 game deals and down below for more details.
April’s PS4 Playstation Plus freebies are now live and here’s everything you need to know about Sony’s recurring news event called State of Play. The new Alpine Green PS4 controller is worth a look as well.
Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Console:
- 4K TV Gaming – PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV
- More HD Power – Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro
- HDR Technology– With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colors
