Deck out your gaming setup with Razer Mechanical Keyboards: BlackWidow V2 $106, more from $72

Amazon offers the Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 Gaming Keyboard for $105.99 shipped. Normally selling for $140, that’s good for a 24% discount and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. Based around Razer Mechanical Switches, this keyboard is ready for eSports. It features programmable RGB backlit keys, a detachable palm rest and more. Over 135 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

We also spotted the Razer BlackWidow Lite Gaming Keyboard for $72.01 shipped at Amazon. That’s 20% off the usual price tag and a new all-time low as well. This keyboard features a more slim design than the BlackWidow Chroma V2, but still touts backlit keys. Rated 4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and pair either of today’s discounted keyboards with the Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse at $50. It completes your new gaming setup with a high-precision optical sensor, RGB lighting and more. You can also tie the setup together with this highly-rated mousepad at $8.50 Prime shipped.

And speaking of RGB, you’ll definitely want to check out our series on how to build the ultimate Chroma Cave. Dive into our hands-on with the Razer Blade 15 to start.

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Gaming Keyboard features:

This is a fast esports gaming keyboard we’ve ever produced, with Multi- Razer Mechanical Switches and the new Razer Instant Trigger Technology (ITT), it takes responsiveness to the next level. Its compact design and detachable cables makes it easy to pack to take along to your next match.

