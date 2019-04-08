This 20% off RTIC sale is perfect for long days at the beach or lake w/ prices from $128

RTIC’s official Amazon storefront is offering 20% off a selection of its coolers. Our top pick would be the RTIC 20 for $127.99 shipped. Also available direct. Normally $160, this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’ve got days at the lake or long fishing expeditions planned for this spring or summer, be sure to have a cooler that can keep up with you. RTIC says that this cooler can keep ice for up to 10 days and can hold up to 24 cans. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Drop the RTIC brand and pick up the 60-Quart Igloo Ice Cube Roller Cooler for $27 shipped at Amazon. It’s a #1 best-seller there and will keep your drinks cold for hours at the beach.

RTIC 20 Cooler features:

The RTIC 20 is a great personal cooler. It is very practical for everyday use and can be taken to work, camping, hunting, or fishing. This cooler keeps your food & drinks colder longer and holds up to 24 cans plus ice. The cooler is equipped with a heavy-duty stainless steel handle that locks upright for easy one-handed carrying. You can truly take this cooler anywhere!

