If you just bought an SSD, you need these 2.5-inch to 3.5-inch adapters from $3 Prime shipped

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Sabrent 2.5-inch to 3.5-inch SSD to HDD Adapter for $3.39 Prime shipped when you use the code 5072HWBW at checkout. Normally around $7, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you just upgraded to an SSD (like this PNY on sale for just $20) and have a desktop, you’ll need an adapter like this. It allows you to place your new solid state drive in the same slot as your old hard drive easily. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you need some help with cables and adapters, Store4PC also has you covered there. You can get the Sabrent 2.5-inch to 3.5-inch SSD to HDD Adapter Kit for $4.89 Prime shipped when you use the code 5072HWBW at checkout. Normally closer to $10, this is also one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. You’ll not only get the carrier to change the size in this bundle but also some SATA data cables and Molex to SATA power adapters. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Sabrent 2.5-inch to 3.5-inch Adapter features:

Convert any 2 2.5″ Hardrive into a 3.5″ drive bay

Compatible with all types of 2.5″ hard drive. Including SSD DRIVES!!!

Quick and easy installation

For use in 3.5″ internal drive bay

Screw pack included to mount the drives

