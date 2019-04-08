Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch is down to $180 shipped via Amazon (Reg. $230)

Amazon offers the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch for $179.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the $230 price tag at Best Buy and $20 less than our previous mention. This is also a new Amazon all-time low by $10. Features include a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, water-resistant design and more. Unlike other smartwatches on the market today, this model sports a more classic and rugged design that’s ready for any activity. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where customers largely agree with our hands-on review.

Admittedly, the Gear S3 Frontier look isn’t for everyone. Save further but still enjoy fitness tracking and other features with a Fitbit Charge 3. It has a sleek and modern design that still delivers all of the exercise-friendly specs that you’d want in a wearable.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier features:

A distinctive steel bezel that you can rotate to access apps and notifications , Strap with buckle – 2.76 inches,Large strap with holes – 5.12 inches, Small strap with holes – 4.33 inches

Text, call and get notifications directly from your watch through your Bluetooth connected smartwatch

Make payments with Samsung Pay almost anywhere you swipe or tap a credit card. Battery Type and Size : 380mAh Li-ion

With military-grade performance, the Gear S3 resists water, dust, extreme temperatures and the occasional drop

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!