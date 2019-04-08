Sperry’s Spring to It Sale cuts an extra 20% off already-reduced styles from $35 shipped

The Sperry Spring to It Sale is offering an extra 20% off already-reduced styles with code SAVE20 at checkout. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s Gold Cup Ultra Boat Shoes that are available for $94 and originally were priced at $170. These boat shoes are perfect for spring and summer and can be easily dressed up or down. They also feature a cushioned insole and sides for additional comfort. Even better, their 360-degree lacing system provides support throughout the day. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Gold Cup Authentic Chevre Boat Shoe $80 (Orig. $160)
- Kennedy Penny Loafer $78 (Orig. $130)
- Gold Cup Exeter Tassel Loafer $107 (Orig. $180)
- Gold Cup Ultra Boat Shoe $94 (Orig. $170)
- Gold Cup Kittale Slip On Sneaker $95 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Oasis Dock Knit Boat Shoe $59 (Orig. $100)
- Seaport Levy Loafer $54 (Orig. $90)
- Seaside Aerial Sneaker $42 (Orig. $75)
- Crest Vibe Confetti Sneaker $35 (Orig. $60)
- Seaport Fina Mule $53 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
