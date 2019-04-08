New Target REDcard members can save $50 off a future purchase of $150

Target is offering new members approved for its REDcard $50 off the future purchase of $150 or more. Though there are some restrictions on what you can cash the discount in on (see below), this is a great option for those who haven’t picked up Target’s credit card yet. Not only will you get the $50 off, but you’ll also get 5% off daily purchases, exclusive extras, free 2-day shipping, and more. If you frequent Target, this is a must-have card for you.

Nomad Base Station

Terms and Conditions:

REDcard $50 offer: Get a coupon for $50 off a $150 qualifying purchase when you are approved for a debit or credit REDcard in-stores and at Target.com between 4/7/19–4/20/19. The coupon will be mailed to approved cardholders with their REDcard and will be valid through May 25, 2019. Excludes gift cards, prepaid cards, alcohol, milk, select baby products (DockATot, Halo, Owlet, Peg Perego, Philips Avent), select toys (Barbie Dreamhouse, Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic Rex, Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash, Thomas & Friends Super Station), Elf on the Shelf, LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise House, Bose, JBL, Sonos, Apple, Fitbit, Tile, Google Home/Mini/Max, LG OLED TV, Samsung TVs, GoPro, DSLR cameras & lenses, mobile contracts, Nintendo hardware and Switch games, PS4 hardware, Xbox hardware, Red Dead Redemption II video games, Vitamix, Weber, Traeger, Tylenol pain relief, clinic & pharmacy, and Target Optical. To qualify for coupon discount, the total must not include excluded products.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!