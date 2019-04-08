Target launches two spring beauty boxes for $7 shipped each with Dove, Burt’s Bees, more

This April, Target is offering two spring beauty boxes for just $7 each. Plus, each box receives free delivery. The first box includes six personal care items from Dove, Crest, Degree and more. The second box includes six natural products from Burt’s Bees, Love, Beauty & Planet and other eco-friendly brands. This is a great, low-risk way to try new products and an easy way to prepare toiletries for spring or summer vacations. Both boxes contain nourishing products to keep your skin, lips and hair hydrated during warm weather.

Don’t forget that you can still score an Allure Beauty Box for $10 shipped this month. It includes over $90 worth of products.

Target’s April Beauty Box features:

TIGI Bed Head After Party Smoothing Cream

Soap & Glory Puffy Eye Attack Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches

Dove Dry Shampoo Volume & Fullness

Crest 3D White Brilliance Toothpaste Vibrant Peppermint

Degree For Women Black+White Dry Spray Antiperspirant

Bliss That’s Incredi-peel

Target’s Natural Beauty Box features:

The Good Stuff Repair Balm

Schmidt’s Cedarwood+Juniper Bar Soap

Love Beauty & Planet Muru Muru Butter Mask Sachet

Love Beauty & Planet Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Hand Cream

Burt’s Bees Enamel Care Mountain Mint Toothpaste

