Today only, Woot offers refurb Optoma 1080p and 4K projectors starting at $390 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, Woot is offering Optoma projectors at up to 40% off. Our top pick is the refurbished Optoma HD27 1080p Projector for $389.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. Originally fetching $649, today’s deal is $159 off the current Amazon rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This full HD projector is very similar to the one that I own. Place it 8-12 feet from the wall to add a 71 to 107-inch display to your home theater. I have mine a bit further and enjoy playing games and watching movies on an immersive 12-foot screen. Inputs include 2x HDMI, 3.5mm audio, and more. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below to find more Optoma projectors on sale.

Mount your new projector on the ceiling with a VIVO Projector Mount for just $16. I own this very same mount and found installation to be straight-forward, taking me less than 15 minutes to knock out. I picked this one because of its low profile and high level of adjustability.

Other Optoma projectors on sale:

Optoma HD27 1080p Home Theater Projector features:

Screen Size Range: 71-inches from 8 feet; 107-inches from 12 feet. Throw ratio 3 1.48 – 1.62:1

Brightness: 3200 ANSI Lumens. Refer user guide below.

Contrast Ratio: 25,000:1; Keystone Correction: Yes, Lens Shift: No

Inputs/Outputs: 2x HDMI 1.4a (MHL), 3D Vesa Sync Port, Audio Out 3.5mm, 12V Trigger, USB-A (Power)

