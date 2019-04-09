Stream all the things w/ an Amazon Fire TV Stick for $25 (Orig. $40)

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick for $24.99. You’ll need to have a Prime membership to bag free delivery; otherwise a $6 fee will apply. This model originally sold for $40. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Fire TV Stick delivers all of your favorite streaming media content in one location. Alexa compatibility delivers the ability to easily control your smart home gear and more. This model does feature an Alexa remote, but not the latest-generation model with volume control that was announced earlier this year. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

As far as streaming media players go, $25 is about as low-cost as it gets. Even Roku’s entry-level model goes for around $30. Ultimately, if you’re looking for low-cost entertainment, go with antenna instead like this long-range model for 20% less than today’s featured deal.

Fire TV Stick features:

Your Alexa Voice Remote (1st Gen) can easily find, launch, and control content. Simply say, “Alexa, find suspense thrillers” and Alexa will show you results. Alexa, the brain behind Amazon Echo, doesn’t stop there. Just press the microphone button and ask to play music from Pandora, order a pizza from Domino’s, shop for popcorn and snacks, and more.

