Polarized sport sunglasses for spring & summer at just $12.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Rocknight (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Men’s Driving Polarized Sunglasses in Black Frame/Red Lens for $12.53 Prime shipped after you clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply code ROCKNIGHT136 at checkout. Regularly $20, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These sunglasses are perfect for sports with their durable frame and lightweight material. They also feature polarized lenses for clarity. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 300 reviews.

Finally, with your savings be sure to pick up a 100-count of Lens Wipes for just $4. These will help to keep your sunglasses clean and streak-free. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Rocknight Driving Polarized Sunglasses feature:

HD Polarized Lens: Polarized sunglasses eliminates glare and reflective, scattered light, providing vivid colors and natural vision

Ultra Lightweight: Made of Al-Mg alloy rectangular metal frame, unbreakable and ultra lightweight. Only 20g Ideal for sports sunglasses,cycling,biking,trekking and most outdoor activities

UV Protection: 100% UV400 protection coating. Filter out harmful rays—blue light ,UVA&UVB up to 400nm, reduced eye fatigue. Designed for driving and fishing,golfing-outdoor sunglasses

Adjustable soft nose pads and metal flexible hinge, carve temple tips to anti-slip and bend random angle—maximum your comfort

