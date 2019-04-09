AmazonBasics’ 52-inch Carbon Fiber Tripod weighs 2.4-lbs and is ideal for travel at $63 (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics 52-inch Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod for $62.85 shipped. While you’d typically pay $90, today’s offer takes 30% off the going rate and drops the price to the second lowest we’ve seen. For comparison, it comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low from December. This tripod features a carbon fiber build with height-adjustable legs and rubber feet. It’s also lightweight, making it a solid addition to your mobile photography setup. And to help with that, it even comes complete with a carrying bag. Nearly 70% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating.

AmazonBasics 52-inch Carbon Fiber Tripod features:

Travel light with the AmazonBasics 52-Inch Travel Tripod that’s lightweight and compact. Quality construction makes this the perfect tripod for serious camera enthusiasts. The super-compact design and carrying case allows you to take your tripod on the trail or on the plane. Screw the quick-release mounting plate onto your camera and with the push of a button you can remove your camera from the tripod for mobility. Rotating leg locks control four adjustable leg sections that glide in and out with ease.

