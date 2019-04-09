Have Alexa control APC’s six-outlet Smart Power Strip at an all-time low of $44 (Reg. $60)

Amazon currently offers the APC six-outlet Smart Power Strip in Black for $44.12 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $60, today’s price drop is $6 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Rocking Alexa support, this power strip has three independently controllable outlets. Those are then joined by an additional three non-smart outlets and four 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of shoppers.

APC’s six-outlet Smart Power Strip is one of the more unique smart home items out there. There aren’t many smart power strips on the market period, let alone under $45. If Siri voice control is at the top of your list though, the new Eve Smart Strip is worth considering instead.

Be sure to check out our roundup of the best smart plugs of 2019 for your Siri, Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home for additional options as well.

APC six-outlet Smart Power Strip features:

5 WIFI SMART PLUGS: 3 surge-protected smart outlets, plus 2 smart USB charger ports that can be independently controlled by Alexa or the APC Home App

Plus 3 standard surge protector outlets, and 2 standard USB charger ports

2160 Joules of surge protection and UL certification guards connected electronics against the most powerful surges

Alexa smart plug voice control, or access smart plugs from your phone via the free APC Home App, and control your lights and appliances from anywhere. Wi-fi Required (no hub needed)

