Don’t pay a fortune for audio/HDMI cables: AmazonBasics options now starting at $8 (20% off)

- Apr. 9th 2019 1:14 pm ET

Amazon is now offering 20% off its AmazonBasics A/V accessories and cables. As usual, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. If you’re looking for some new audio or video cables, AmazonBasics is a great way to keep your costs down, especially when it’s on sale. One standout from the bunch is the 3-pack of 3-foot High-Speed HDMI cables for $7.99. That’s 20% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked and perfect for connections hiding behind your entertainment center. They are also backed by the AmazonBasics lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 19,000 Amazon customers. Head below for even more.

You’ll also find RCA audio cables and 12-outlet UPS options in the sale. If you’re in the market for some speaker wire, the Gold-Plated Banana Tip options are now starting from under $9 Prime shipped. Again, that’s 20% off and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon.

We also have APC’s six-outlet Smart Power Strip at an all-time low of $44 (Reg. $60) and even more audio-related gear right here.

AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI cable:

  • HDMI A Male to A Male Cable: Supports Ethernet, 3D, 4K video and Audio Return Channel (ARC)
  • Connects Blu-ray players, Fire TV, Apple TV, PS4, PS3, XBox one, Xbox 360, computers, and other HDMI-enabled devices to TVs, displays, A/V receivers, and more
  • Cable allows you to share an Internet connection among multiple devices without the need for a separate Ethernet cable

