Increase tracking precision w/ CORSAIR’s Extended Gaming Mouse Pad: $15 (Reg. up to $30)

- Apr. 9th 2019 2:03 pm ET

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Extended Gaming Mouse Pad (MM300) for $14.99 Prime shipped. Matched at Best Buy when you opt for in-store pickup. If you are not a Prime member, ordering from Amazon with a cart that exceeds $25 will yield free shipping. Regularly up to $30, today’s deal beats Walmart’s sale by $5 and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked in over a year. Comprised of a textile-weave surface, users can expect precision and minimal amounts of friction. An anti-skid rubber base works hard to keeps this mousepad in place and stitched edges aim to prevent fraying. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Would you prefer an industrial look? This $9 alternative is made from aluminum, making it a fantastic MacBook companion. I own a mouse pad like this and love that it provides a sleek and unique appearance that not too many other folks have around.

CORSAIR Extended Gaming Mouse Pad features:

  • No Fray, No Fuss: Surrounded stitched edges guard against surface peeling for maximum durability
  • Accurate + Precise: Optimized for both laser and optical gaming mice

