Make breakfast easier w/ a Dash Rapid Electric Egg Cooker for $18 (Reg. $30)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Dash Rapid Electric Egg Cooker for $17.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, Target currently charges $30 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Do you cook a lot of eggs? Are eggs a big part of your life? Well, then you need this Dash cooker. This all-electric model can handle up to 12 eggs at once, delivering hard boiled, soft boiled, poached, scrambled eggs, and individual omelets easily. It ships with a one-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,300 Amazon reviewers.

Save further and pick up one of these nifty Lodge egg rings. I use these daily as an easy way to make egg sandwiches. The silicone ring is easy to clean and it stays cool to the touch, while also corralling your breakfast into a neat circle. At $4, it’s an easy buy.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker features:

Make up to 12 hard, medium, and soft boiled eggs, individual omelette, poached and scrambled eggs.

Includes a poaching tray, omelet bowl, egg holder trays, measuring cup, recipe book

All non electric parts are dishwasher safe.

Short on time? Simply choose your preferred eggs (or steamed food) and set the timer. The auto shut off and buzzer will alert you when your eggs are ready.

