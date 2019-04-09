Dyson’s powerful Car + Boat Cordless Vacuum drops to $102 (Refurb, Orig. $240)

Today only, Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V6 Car + Boat Handheld Cordless Vacuum for $101.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $58 off what it’s fetching at Amazon in new condition and is one of the best prices we have tracked. When it comes to vacuums, Dyson is considered to be the top-of-the-line by many. Like several of the company’s other vacuums, this one sports Two Tier Radial Cyclone Technology that prevents it from losing suction over time. With 100 air watts of power, this vacuum offers the strength of many corded vacuums and can run for 20 minutes on a single charge. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Take a moment to learn about Dyson’s upcoming products in our recent coverage.

Spend over 30% less when you opt for the BLACK+DECKER Platinum 20V Hand Vacuum. It features a filter that can be washed, helping keep maintenance costs to a minimum. An included slim nozzle makes it easy to remove debris thanks to a built-in crevice tool and brush.

Dyson Car + Boat Cordless Vacuum features:

Powered by Dyson digital motor V6: small and light. The most powerful handheld vacuum

2 Tier Radial cyclones: 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture more fine dust in the bin

