ECOVACS’ DEEBOT OZMO 601 mops and sweeps at $175 Prime shipped (Reg. $299)

Today only, Woot offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 601 Robot Mop & Vacuum for $174.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Delivery adds $6. That’s good for a 42% discount from the going rate, beats the Amazon all-time low by $15 and is a the lowest price we’ve seen. Not only does this ECOVACS robotic vacuum handle sweeping up dirt and dust, but it can also mop up other messes. With a 120-minute runtime, this vacuum also works with Alexa and Assistant, features a systematic cleaning path and more. Nearly 65% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.

Compared to other Alexa-enabled vacuums at Amazon, the OZMO 601 enters with a competitive price point. If you don’t want buying a new vacuum to sweep up all your cash, the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated option at $160. The main tradeoff here is a lack of smartphone and voice control. But if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy, look no further.

Don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on look with the Eufy RoboVac 30C, which we’ve found to be a smart, powerful and affordable robo vac [Video].

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 601 features:

DEEBOT OZMO 601 is the answer to the task of cleaning all your floors. Now, DEEBOT OZMO 601 mops the floor with a new, intelligent mopping system, while the Smart Cleaning Path ensures an effective clean without missing a thing. DEEBOT OZMO 601 is equipped with multi-functionality in order to provide your entire home with a deep clean.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!