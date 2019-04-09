Fujifilm’s FinePix waterproof camera offers 5x zoom & 1080p recording for $79 (Refurb, Orig. $180)

Focus Camera is offering the Fujifilm FinePix XP130 Waterproof Rugged Digital Camera for $79 shipped in certified refurbished condition when you use the code FUJI20 at checkout. Originally $180, it still fetches as much at Best Buy and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This is a great alternative to GoPro, as it’s both more budget-friendly and easier to use. The camera shoots 1080p 60FPS video and 16.4-megapixel images, and unlike other action cameras, it offers up to 5x optical zoom (with 10x digital) for close-up shots. Though GoPro does offer higher quality images, it’s at a far higher cost. This camera is waterproof to 60-feet, making it the perfect diving companion. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you pick up this camera, be sure to grab a Waterproof Camera Float Strap for $8 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller and is perfect to make your float at the top of the water should you let go of it when you’re swimming.

And don’t forget to pick up a 32GB SD card to capture your images on. This model is just $8 Prime shipped as well and is perfect to capture 1080p video and your photos too.

Fujifilm FinePix XP130 Rugged Camera features:

Catch the action in every adventure with this 16.4-megapixel Fujifilm FinePix digital camera. It’s resistant to shock, water, dust and snow, and its Fujinon 5x optical zoom and 10x intelligent digital zoom let you capture clear close-up shots. This Fujifilm FinePix digital camera has Bluetooth connectivity for wireless media transfer.

