Fujifilm’s FinePix waterproof camera offers 5x zoom & 1080p recording for $79 (Refurb, Orig. $180)

- Apr. 9th 2019 2:27 pm ET

0

Focus Camera is offering the Fujifilm FinePix XP130 Waterproof Rugged Digital Camera for $79 shipped in certified refurbished condition when you use the code FUJI20 at checkout. Originally $180, it still fetches as much at Best Buy and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This is a great alternative to GoPro, as it’s both more budget-friendly and easier to use. The camera shoots 1080p 60FPS video and 16.4-megapixel images, and unlike other action cameras, it offers up to 5x optical zoom (with 10x digital) for close-up shots. Though GoPro does offer higher quality images, it’s at a far higher cost. This camera is waterproof to 60-feet, making it the perfect diving companion. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you pick up this camera, be sure to grab a Waterproof Camera Float Strap for $8 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller and is perfect to make your float at the top of the water should you let go of it when you’re swimming.

And don’t forget to pick up a 32GB SD card to capture your images on. This model is just $8 Prime shipped as well and is perfect to capture 1080p video and your photos too.

Fujifilm FinePix XP130 Rugged Camera features:

Catch the action in every adventure with this 16.4-megapixel Fujifilm FinePix digital camera. It’s resistant to shock, water, dust and snow, and its Fujinon 5x optical zoom and 10x intelligent digital zoom let you capture clear close-up shots. This Fujifilm FinePix digital camera has Bluetooth connectivity for wireless media transfer.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

dslr

dslr
Action Cameras

Action Cameras
Fujifilm Focus Camera

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide